'Ghost Recon Wildlands' News: 'Fallen Ghosts' DLC Adds New Missions, Weapons, Skills to the Game

Ubisoft has just released a complete rundown of the details regarding the next Downloadable Content (DLC) expansion for "Ghost Recon: Wildlands." The new update is called "Fallen Ghosts," and it is set to be released next month.

As the second DLC to Ubisoft's "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," the new expansion titled "Fallen Ghosts" promises a ton of new content for "Ghost Recon" players everywhere. According to Gamespot, the "Fallen Ghosts" DLC is expected to be available starting June 6, and it is priced at $15 when obtained as a separate purchase.

"Ghost Recon: Wildlands" players with the season pass will be able to get their hands on the new DLC a bit earlier, with pass holders gaining access to "Fallen Ghosts" for free on May 30.

The new DLC follows up "Narco Road" with its own set of single player and multiplayer content. "Fallen Ghosts" will include a total of 15 new missions, plus six new weapons. "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" players will get access to new assault rifles, sniper rifles, and even a crossbow that can shoot explosive bolts, according to PVP Live.

"Fallen Ghosts" will be set in the town of Santa Blanca, where the Unidad peacekeeping military force will call for mercenaries willing to help them maintain the stability of the area. With the Santa Blanca Cartel neutralized, mercenaries and ex-cartel members grab the opportunity to get their piece of the fictional Bolivia town.

With the new DLC, players will start out at level 30 as they keep the perks they have earned from the original game. With "Fallen Ghosts," the level cap has been bumped up to level 35, making room for players to choose from some of the new skills available in the expansion.

The new skills available in the "Fallen Ghosts" DLC include Oxygen, Reaction Marking, Explosive Bolt, Fast Reload, Flash Drone and Drone Vengeance.