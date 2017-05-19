'Ghost Recon Wildlands' News: Latest Update Brings HUD and UI Improvements, DLC Support

Fans of "Ghost Recon Wildlands" are in for a huge treat, as Ubisoft just released a new update for the game. Apart from the various improvements, it adds the highly anticipated "Fallen Ghosts" downloadable content (DLC). This one here is really worth the wait.

YouTube/Ubisoft US Ubisoft released a new patch to "Ghost Recon Wildlands," adding support for the"Fallen Ghosts" DLC.

According to the official patch notes, the aforementioned "Ghost Recon Wildlands" update is around 9 GB for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As for the PC version, it is around 7.2 GB. Called "Title Update 4," it is now readily available for players to download.

The new update adds season 2 of the game's Live Season Challenges as well as additional gameplay parameters. The latter covers the difficulty and heads up display (HUD) settings for the Challenges. More importantly, it arrives with tons of bug fixes and improvements. It is worth noting that Ubisoft designed the update based on the feedback they acquired directly from the community.

PVPLive reports that with the new "Ghost Recon Wildlands" update, players in co-op mode are now able to alert their respective teammates when they are down. Add to this the tagged resources crates that are now granted to the entire team. In the past version of the game, these items were just given to players who were able to collect it in the first place.

Moreover, the new update brings vast HUD and user interface (UI) improvements to the game. One is the split the developers did on certain HUD options. This is best exemplified by "Contextual Actions" being split from "Input Reminders." The video game company also split the "Markers" option into six — Objective Markers, Communication Markers, Enemy/Rebels Markers, Item and Location Markers, Sync Shot Markers and Alert Markers.

Above all of these additions is the support feature Ubisoft introduced for the upcoming "Ghost Recon Wildlands" DLC called "Fallen Ghosts." This expansion is expected to arrive on May 30 for all Season Pass holders. As for non-holders, they will have to wait a week to acquire the content.