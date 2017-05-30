'Ghost Recon Wildlands' Update: Ubisoft No Longer Plans to Release Content for Base Game

Most fans of Ubisoft's "Ghost Recon Wildlands" have been wondering and hoping for new weapons or Season Pass content to arrive to the game. Unfortunately, the studio does not see this as a viable option in the near future. Simply put, these things will not be added to the game.

During a special Q&A that was recently conducted, the developers of "Ghost Recon Wildlands" answered a lot of questions from the community. They clarified a couple of things, most of which were expectations that the general community had held on to. As expected, they fandom got what they were looking for, though it did not necessarily make them happy.

That is because Ubisoft has no plans of releasing additional content for the aforementioned title. Although Live Season Challenges will continue to exist in the game, the developers will no longer move forward with content updates to further improve the core of the title. Instead, they will be heading in a new direction.

PVPLive noted that the dev team of "Ghost Recon Wildlands" will instead focus on brand-new and segmented content additions. These additions, along with their respective expansions, will arrive alongside a player-versus-player (PVP) mode. This is definitely a complete turnaround from their usual move of adding content to the base game.

In other words, if there will be new content, it will not be unique or completely different "Ghost Recon Wildlands" content. It will instead be connected to the previous and current expansions. Ubisoft believes that the game already has enough in terms of weapons and various attachments. These alone allow players to move forward with "millions and millions of combinations."

It remains unclear, though, if the video game company will change their decision. But for now, this is to be expected for "Ghost Recon Wildlands." The move will also cover this year's Season Pass. So, in a sense, Season Pass holders also should not expect any additional content from the video game company.