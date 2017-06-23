'Ghosted' Series Premiere, Latest News: Buddy Cop Comedy with Supernatural Twist Set to Air on FOX's Fall Sunday Lineup

A new single-camera comedy series is coming to FOX Sundays in the upcoming 2017–18 Fall Television Season, and it aims to more than just make its audiences laugh.

Facebook/GhostedonFOXLeroy (Craig Robinson) and Max (Adam Scott) will be investigating a series unexplained events on FOX’s upcoming supernatural comedy series, “Ghosted.”

Created by Tom Gormican, the series titled "Ghosted" brings together the utterly mismatched duo of Leroy (Craig Robinson), a cynical skeptic, and Max (Adam Scott), a genius "true believer" in the paranormal, to work for a secret government agency that looks into the increasing amount of unexplained activities in Los Angeles. But there's really more to it than what meets the eye.

Although it seems to be going for the usual "case of the week" format, each investigation into the paranormal mysteries will eventually lead to the subsequent discovery of larger ones that could threaten the very existence of humankind.

The official trailer for the series further reveals that the two of them have been recruited by force, for reasons that have not been revealed. The two of them are taken to a secret facility and are later on briefed on their new task as paranormal investigators for an organization known as The Bureau Underground. In one scene, a woman in white who introduces herself as Capt. Lafrey (Ally Walker) even told them that the fate of the human race now lies in their hands.

But how much hope can humanity have in a disgraced cop like Leroy and an ostracized college professor like Max? Although the trailer shows them fumbling through their cases, constantly questioning the strange and screaming at the most inappropriate times, actors Robinson and Scott reportedly have great chemistry, as claimed by a first impression review on TV Line.

Leroy and Max's paranormal nerd and skeptical sleuth tandem has a "Beverly Hills Cop" feel to it, and along with other staff members populating the Bureau, "Ghosted" promises a fun-filled soiree into supernatural comedy that goes way beyond the things that go bump in the night.

No definite release date has been set yet, but "Ghosted" has already been scheduled to air on FOX's Sunday lineup at 8:30 p.m. EDT, competing with NBC's Sunday Night Football, and fellow newcomers "Wisdom of the Crowd" on CBS and "To Tell the Truth" on ABC.