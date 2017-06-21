'Ghosts of Shepherdstown' Spoilers: Season 2 Investigates Paranormal Activities in Shepherdstown's Local Rivers

The paranormal investigations experts will be back for the second spooky season of "Ghosts of Shepherdstown."

Facebook/Ghostsofshepherdstown"Ghosts of Shepherdstown" season 2 premieres July 10

The Wrap exclusively revealed that Destination America renewed the thrilling series where a group of ghost hunters will be back with series hosts Nick Groff, Elizabeth Saint, and Bill Hartley for another round of investigations regarding the hard-to-explain occurrences in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

"As a network that searches for answers to the unknown, Destination America is ready to deliver another awe-inspiring season of 'Ghosts of Shepherdstown.' Our audience has told us they want to know more about the unexplained and we are going to deliver," Destination America general manager Jane Latman said in a statement. "It's rare for the story in a paranormal docuseries to unfold serially as it does in this show, but Shepherdstown is a one-of-a-kind haunted destination with roots that reach far beyond what we thought was possible."

According to the report, the show will center on the speculations that supernatural forces exist within the local rivers that run through Shepherdstown in "Ghosts of Shepherdstown" season 2. The hosts will be called to convene at the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers within the town of Harpers Ferry to look into the unexplainable activities that are happening at the John Brown Wax Museum.

According to other reports, the investigation will lead them to discover several spirits that can be traced back to the Civil War as well as the restless spirits of a family who suffered during a tragedy.

The team will be assisted by psychic medium Lorie Johnson in their attempt to drive out the creepy events that are happening in the West Virginia museum.

Destination America will air the premiere episode of "Ghosts of Shepherdstown" season 2 on Monday, July 10, at 10 p.m. EDT. But fans of the supernatural series will be able to see the premiere episode online on Sunday, July 2.