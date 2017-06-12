Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo News: 5 Things to Know About Jessica Chastain's Husband

Jessica Chastain recently married fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, during a romantic and intimate wedding ceremony, reports confirmed.

(Photo: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian)Actress Jessica Chastain poses during Audi Celebrates Golden Globes Week 2015 event in West Hollywood, California January 8, 2015.

Although the pair has been exclusively dating since 2012, they have kept their relationship very private. Chastain rarely speaks about her romantic life in interviews and only shared photos of her then-boyfriend on social media a few times.

Here are a few things to know about Passi de Preposulo, the Italian hunk who captured the two-time Oscar-nominated actress' heart.

1. He works in the fashion industry.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo actually met through fashion circles. He started out in the business as a director of public relations at Armani and eventually landed his current job in French fashion brand Moncler. In a 2009 Vanity Fair profile, he said he considers Roberta Armani as his mentor.

2. He came from a noble family.

PEOPLE notes that the Passi de Preposulo family dates back to the year 973. The Italian government no longer recognizes aristocracy, but the Passi de Preposulo family still use their count and countess titles. This means Chastain is technically a countess now that she and Passi de Preposulo are married.

3. His family has their own prosecco

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo said "I do" in the lavish Villa Tiepolo Passi estate, which has been owned by the fashion exec's family since the 1800s. Aside from holding exclusive events, the Villa Tiepolo Passi is also famous for Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi, their own prosecco.

4. He hangs out with Hollywood A-listers.

Part of Passi de Preposulo's job is meeting celebrity A-listers. His former clients and friends include Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, George Clooney, Leonardo Dicaprio and Julia Roberts.

5. Members of his family have never been divorced.

One of the reasons why Chastain liked Passi de Preposulo is the way his family values the sanctity of marriage. "He's a gentleman," Chastain told W Magazine in 2015. "And that's very important to me. He's from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!"