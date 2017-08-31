Giancarlo Stanton MLB Trade Rumors: Giants, Cardinals, Phillles, Rangers Interested in Stanton

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for an RBI single during the first inning agains the Houston Astros at Marlins Park, May 16, 2017.

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton is on a tear right now.

The four-time All-Star has captured the baseball world's imagination by tying Rudy York's 80-year-old Major League Baseball (MLB) record for most home runs in the month of August with 18 homers. That's just two shy of Sammy Sosa's major-league record for the most home runs in a month.

The slugger also became the 28th player to reach 50 home runs in a season last Sunday, and he became just the sixth player to reach that mark before the end of August.

Barry Bonds single-season home run record of 73 is out of reach, but Stanton is on pace to finish the season with over 60 home runs. His name is going to be in the record books once the season ends. That's why a handful of clubs are calling the Marlins to see if he's available.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillles have reached out to the Marlins to inform the club of their interest in Stanton.

Nightengale added that Miami probably won't move him right now, not when he's hitting home runs at a historic rate.

"Not even the Marlins, who will be sold as soon as their season ends to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, are stupid enough to trade Stanton now," Nightengale said.

"You don't let a man walk out the door who has the chance to become only the sixth player in history to hit 60 home runs, and the first not linked to performance-enhancing drugs to eclipse Roger Maris' 61-homer mark in 1961," he added.

However, Nightengale said they may look to trade him by the start of the 2018 season. He also noted that none of the teams have informed the Marlins they were willing to pay the remainder of Stanton's salary.