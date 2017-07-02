Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard News: Built for 'Optimal Support'; To Perfectly Fit the New AMD Cooler

GigabytePromotional image for Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard.

Gigabyte has recently announced the release of the AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard, and it promises to provide "optimal support' for Advanced Micro Devices' newest coolers and processing chips.

The AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard was made based on an AMD component. According to Gigabyte's official announcement, their latest motherboard was designed around the AMD B350 chipset.

In the same statement, Vice President of Gigabyte Motherboard Business Unit Henry Kao reiterated their continuing "strong relationship" with AMD. As an example, Kao said: "When AMD published the latest Wraith Max, we released a corresponding model to meet the demand."

What Kao was referring to as the "corresponding model" was the release of the new Mini-ITX motherboard with a design revamp to fit the new Wraith Max cooler from AMD perfectly.

Kao added: "Even more so, GIGABYTE's R&D put great efforts on re-arranging the components on the board in order to make mini motherboards achieve optimal compatibility for larger thermal cooling solutions. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with AMD and create more unique, creative products to address the demands from gamers and enthusiasts.

The manufacturer explained that AMD's Wraith Max cooler was designed with "larger dimensions" which ultimately added more challenge in making the AMD and Gigabyte products fit each other.

Gigabyte addressed that by building the AB350N-Gaming WiFi motherboard with bigger spaces between the CPU socket and DIMM slots. The new design not only paved the way for more efficient Wraith Max support, but it also let Gigabyte release a motherboard that can provide better air circulation.

Meanwhile, the newest addition to the Gigabyte motherboard lineup is equipped with Smart-Fan 5, Hybrid Fan Pin Header, and RGB fusion and server-class components.

The new AB350N-Gaming WiFi motherboard input/output interface includes one port for HDMI and DisplayPort, a couple for both USB 2.0 and second-generation USB 3.1 Type-A, four ports for the earlier version of USB 3.1, six audio jacks, and more.

Gigabyte is yet to announce the product's cost and release date.