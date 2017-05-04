Gigabyte Aero 15 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Ultra-Thin Gaming Laptop Comes With GTX 1060 GPU

Gigabyte's new Aero 15 gaming laptop ensures that users won't have to sacrifice portability for performance. It comes with premium components for gaming and productivity despite having a slim design.

GigabyteA promotional image for the Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop.

The Aero 15 features a 15.6-inch display, available with either an HD resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels or a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The screen is housed in a CNC aluminum chassis, which comes in three colors — black, orange and green. The gaming laptop is 19 mm at its thinnest point and is considerably light at 4.6 pounds.

One standout feature of the new gaming laptop is its ultra-thin bezels measuring just 5 mm. This allowed Gigabyte to use a larger display while maintaining a 14-inch form factor. Moreover, Aero 15 is the first laptop to come with X-Rite Pantone display color certification. With this feature, the screen displays true-to-life colors automatically, so users do not need to calibrate it.

Despite being slim, the Aero 15 definitely packs a punch. It is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-770HQ processor, which delivers a 10 percent increase in performance but uses three times less battery during 4K video playback. It comes with either 8 GB or 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and has two solid state drive (SSD) slots of built-in storage.

When it comes to gaming, the Aero 15 provides a seamless experience thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics processing unit (GPU) with 6 GB of dedicated video RAM. This graphics card also comes with support for virtual reality (VR).

The Aero 15 also comes with a dual fan and heat pipes system that manages the central processing unit (CPU) and the GPU in order to maintain optimal temperature and smooth performance every time the laptop is used.

Other notable features of the gaming laptop include a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps; an RGB fusion keyboard that can personalize keys with macro and customize lighting with up to 16.8 million color choices; and a large 94-Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of use.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is now available to purchase with a starting price of $1,899. The 4K-resolution model will be launched later in the year.