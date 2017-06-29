Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme News and Specs: The Liquid-Cooling System That Gamers Would Want

If there is anything that can ruin the gaming experience, these are subpar graphics. And with the current trend that revolves around virtual reality (VR), companies are pressured to produce hardware that can support superb displays regardless of whether or not they are 4K or VR gaming. As a result, Gigabyte has released two impressive graphic cards: the Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition 11G and Waterforce WB Xtreme Edition 11G.

Facebook/GIGABYTEGigabyte's Aorus hardware

Those who have tried to equip their home systems with liquid-cooling hardware know that it is definitely not a hassle. Although it comes with a hefty price tag, the benefits are worth it as it exposes them to less risks of overheating as a result of high-definition graphics and effects. This is what Gigabyte's products exemplify.

The Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition 11G is easy to set up. It is equipped with a sealed cooling module and a high-speed fan that can easily deal with high temperatures. It is able to support VR output options as well as the settings that come with the gaming experience.

Meanwhile, the Waterforce WB Xtreme Edition 11G is definitely for those who are identified as liquid-cooling enthusiasts as it comes with pre-installed water block and a larger copper base plate compared to that of the Waterforce Xtreme Edition 11G. It also has aesthetic upgrades what with the full lighting and customizable effects that gamers can have access to.

Both graphic cards take care of all the parts that need cooling, including the GPU, VRAM, and MOSFET. This ensures that the system becomes more stable. Furthermore, both cards come with a warranty good for four years.

The full list of specs has been released by Gigabyte, and it should definitely entice gamers to grab one. The tech company has yet to announce an official price tag for both graphic cards. There is also no release date yet, but fans are expecting to hear more within the year.