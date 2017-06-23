Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box Review: Budget-Friendly Apparatus to Transform Ultrabooks to Gaming Platforms

The budget-friendly price the Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box offers in exchange for the ability to transform an ultrabook to a competitive gaming PC platform has gotten some people to give their two cents on it.

GigabyteA promotional image for Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box.

The Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box was first announced by gaming hardware maker Gigabyte in the Computex event in Taiwan last month. As the name suggests, it is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card that has been factory overclocked to deliver stable and fast gaming performance.

Probably the most interesting aspect of the product is it gives users the ability to have a device that can be plugged onto an ample PC to amplify its specification and enable it to run heavy-graphics video games.

According to Guru3D, having a pre-installed GTX 1070 graphics card makes all the difference for the Aorus Gaming Box. With that setup, future owners will save themselves from making the extra effort to assemble the parts to build a PC gaming platform. Additionally, reports have it that the Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box will only cost around $599, and people can avail of the said setup to prepare their rigs for PC gaming.

As for Gigabyte, the same feature is also the main selling point of the product. In a recent statement, the company said: "Unlike most conventional external graphics enclosures that come with an empty dock, the AORUS GTX 1070 Gaming Box is a complete package with a factory-overclocked GTX 1070 graphics card already built inside, requiring no extra hassle or cost to put together an accommodating graphics card separately."

The Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box also sports a Thunderbolt 3 connectivity feature that will allow for a very fast data transfer speed of up to 40 GB per second. Added to that, it also has three USB 3.0 ports that can transfer data by 5 GB per second.

Another key specification featured on the Aorus Gaming Box is the RGB Fusion that according to Gigabyte brings in "16.8M customizable color options and numerous lighting effects, you could now choose the right scheme for your gaming rig through AORUS Graphics Engine."

Meanwhile, Gigabyte has yet to unveil the details on when the Gaming Box will be available.