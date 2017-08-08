Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 Motherboard Launched

Gigabyte Promotional image for Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard.

Following the release of the Vega graphics and Ryzen Threadripper, Gigabyte previously made headlines with the announcement of the Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard. The new PC hardware is reportedly compatible with the Ryzen Threadripper and boasts of its flashy technology, which includes its 4094-pin TR4 socket and eight DDR4 memory slots.

The Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard features five full-length PCle slots and comes with different heatsinks and armor plates. Aside from its support for DDR4 – 3600 MHz x 8 and quad channel, another exceptional strength of this motherboard is its storage capacity. This motherboard is capable of 3x M3 of 32 Gbps transfer and eight SATA 3.0 storage. It also has considerably large expansion slots.

Gigabyte's new flagship motherboard also comes with the typical features of X399 motherboards, such as 64 lanes of PCIe connectivity and support for the AMD Ryzen Threadripped processors. It also features native USB 3.1 support and several PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots.

When it comes to its memory, the X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard is capable of making room for ECC or non-ECC modules with a total capacity of up to 128 GB, allowing them to operate without buffering. However, although the sizes of all of its PCle slots are normal, there are two of them which are wired up for 16 lanes. Aside from those two, there will also be two other PCle slots that offer eight PCle lanes each.

The new motherboard also boasts of its unparalleled networking capabilities, which consists of 1 gigabit of LAN Killer E 2500, 802.11 ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth with Intel AC 8265 chip. When it comes to its audio, it features a 7.1-ch high sound quality audio circuit which is supported by a Sound BlasterX 720 suite.

The Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard is currently available for preorder. On Aug. 10, it will be available in the market for only $389.99.