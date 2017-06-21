Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik News: 'Pillowtalk' Singer Reveals Low-Profile Relationship with Fashion Model

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

REUTERS / Andrew Burton / FilesZayn Malik says he has a normal relationship with Gigi Hadid.

In an interview with Evening Standard, the "Pillowtalk" singer revealed the struggles that he and Hadid had to go through in order to make sure they are having a normal relationship despite their high-profile status.

According to the British-Muslim singer, he and his girlfriend had to be awake in the early hours of the morning to walk to avoid being photographed by the press whenever they are in Hadid's place in New York. But this is not the case whenever the two of them are spending time in his place in Los Angeles.

Malik also said that he does not want their relationship to be labeled as "power couple."

"I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that s**t," the 24-year-old singer stated. "We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."

But when asked what the two normally do during their time together, Malik revealed that he is currently into cooking pies from scratch. "I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything," he stated.

Malik and Hadid were first rumored to be seeing each other since they were seen leaving the American Music Awards after-party in Los Angeles, which was hosted by Justin Bieber back in November 2015. Then they appeared to make their relationship legal when they were seen holding hands as they leave The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

Before dating Hadid, Malik used to be engaged with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards in 2013. But the couple ended their engagement in 2015. On the other hand, Hadid used to date Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas before going out with the British singer.