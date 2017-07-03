Gillian Anderson Responds to Criticisms Over 'The X-Files' All-Male Writing Staff

It looks like Gillian Anderson is also not happy that "The X-Files" hired an all-male writing staff for season 11. Fans of the show expressed their disappointment when it was announced that the new season will bring back most of the show's original writers who happen to be all men.

Facebook/thexfilesonfox Gillian Anderson echoed criticisms her show, "The X-Files," lacks gender diversity.

According to TV Line, "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter hired Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan and James Wong back for season 11 following a successful limited season 10 reboot last 2016. Joining them in the upcoming season are Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen and Brad Follmer who all worked in the show's earlier seasons.

The writers will need to complete 10 episodes for "The X-Files" season 11. Fox has not yet set an air date, but the show will most likely return for airing in early 2018.

However, in a simple Twitter post, Anderson joined the public in lamenting that the writers' room lacked gender diversity. She pointed out that even the show's directors were mostly men, except for two episodes.

One of these directors was Anderson herself, who starred as Agent Dana Scully on "The X-Files." The other female director was Michelle MacLaren, who helmed one episode in season 9. "I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different," Anderson said regarding the gender controversy.

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

Carter has not responded to Anderson's comments and the public outcry. Anderson's co-star David Duchovny (Fox Mulder) did not have anything to say as well.

When Fox decided to bring back "The X-Files" after several years of being off the air, Anderson revealed she was offered half the pay that Duchovny would get. She expressed disappointment that the system has not changed. Sources, however, said the two stars negotiated for equal pay eventually.