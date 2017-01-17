'Gilmore Girls' Revival Updates: Is Rory Ready to be a Mom?

Rumors that there are more episodes coming for "Gilmore Girls" continue to circulate weeks after "A Year in the Life" started streaming on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Rory's (Alexis Bledel) story was left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

As per Inquisitr, Netflix gave many fans hope that Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory's (Alexis Bledel) story will carry on after posting cryptic messages on Twitter.

The revival saw the return of the Gilmore girls after almost a decade. The four-part event ended with Lorelai marrying Luke (Scott Patterson) in an intimate ceremony at the Stars Hollow gazebo. As for Rory, she uttered the much-awaited "final four words" of the series. She told Lorelai that she was pregnant. The story had officially gone full circle and many fans were disappointed with how it ended.

Rory basically followed the footsteps of her mother. She became pregnant out of wedlock. Granted, it happened in her 30s and not when she was sixteen, just like with Lorelai. Still, viewers found it difficult to accept that smart, ambitious Rory would wind up a single mother after all.

The father of the baby was not revealed, but speculations claim it is Logan (Matt Czuchry). Although she had a boyfriend named Paul (Jack Carpenter) throughout the revival, he was never shown with her. Rory carried on an affair with her college sweetheart even though he was already engaged to be married to a French heiress.

Bledel recently addressed the rumors, stating that she has not heard anything from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Still, she surmised that if there would be a future installment, they would deliver a great story once again. Bledel also shared her thoughts on Rory being a mother. According to her, it is hard to see the character with a kid. The actress is actually a mother. She gave birth to her son with husband Vincent Kartheiser last year.

"It's so interesting to speculate because every time I do come up with something in my mind about that character, I talk to Amy and she tells me what it's actually going to be. I honestly haven't gone down that path and imagined it yet. ... It all lives in Amy's imagination. She has a very clear vision and always has. We haven't had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. 'A Year in the Life,' we did a little bit more than the original round of the show, but it really is all Amy," Bledel said.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" can be viewed on Netflix.