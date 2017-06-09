'Gilmore Girls' Revival Updates: Lauren Graham Nixes Another Season, Says 'There's No More Reason'

Viewers who watched the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix might be hoping for an answer to Rory's (Alexis Bledel) cliffhanger of a predicament. But star Lauren Graham, who played Rory's mom Lorelai, recently nixed any chances that the show could return for another season to answer those questions.

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Netflix released the "Gilmore Girls" revival in November 2016 and star Lauren Graham said no more follow-ups.

In an interview with Indiewire, Graham revealed that doing the "Gilmore Girls" revival last year was already the perfect way to give the show closure. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wrote four 90-minute episodes to wrap up the characters' stories and tie loose ends, which the actress believed were more than enough.

"While we were doing it, I couldn't see more episodes in that form," Graham told the news outlet, alluding to the 90-minute specials. "There's no reason anymore except enjoyment," she said about coming back to the set to film more episodes. "You run the risk of disappointing people," she added.

The "Gilmore Girls" revival ended with Rory telling her mom she's unwed and pregnant, which left some fans both disappointed and curious at the same time. Co-star Milo Ventimiglia (Jess) said he doesn't believe it's his character's baby even if the revival series hinted that Jess is still pining for his former girlfriend.

Sherman-Palladino somewhat answered what fans have been wondering about Rory's baby in a December interview with TV Line. She said she wanted to parallel Rory's relationship with another ex-boyfriend, Logan (Matt Czuchry), to her parents' relationship.

Rory's dad Christopher (David Sutcliffe) was her mom's high school boyfriend but they never got married when Lorelai got pregnant. Lorelai raised her daughter single-handedly on "Gilmore Girls," which was what Sherman-Palladino also wanted to point out. "It's not about the boy. It's about her," she said.

Meanwhile, Bledel is currently tied to "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu and she's raising a toddler in real life with husband Vincent Kartheiser. Graham, on the other hand, is set to star in "Linda from HR" on Fox, as well as produce shows like "The Royal We" and "Windfall." Both "Gilmore Girls" leads definitely have their hands and schedules full, which perhaps also answers why a follow-up to the revival series would be unlikely.