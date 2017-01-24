'Gilmore Girls' Revival Updates: Will Logan Man Up for Rory?

Fans of the show "Gilmore Girls" are definitely not over the hype, especially after the famous "final four words" were revealed at the end of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsRory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

The revival left a huge cliffhanger, with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her newly married mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), that she was pregnant. Just like that, the show's whole fandom was in an uproar, sprouting theories on who could possibly be the baby's father. The hints were clear that Logan (Matt Czuchry) was the culprit. It certainly would not be Paul (Jack Carpenter), the easily forgotten boyfriend whom Rory had when she was having an affair with the Huntzberger boy.

Although she and Logan officially broke up after she graduated from Yale, the two carried on in an affair in all four parts of the revival. Whenever Rory was in London, she met up with Logan, even though he was already engaged to a French heiress.

Logan has always been known as the rich, reckless kid who captured Rory's heart. If he is indeed the baby's father, it will be interesting to see how he will react to the news.

Czuchry previously shared his thoughts about the daddy theories in an interview.

"I think the intention is to keep that open. I think that's Amy and Dan's intention, otherwise they would have done something differently or made it more specific. Their intention was to leave that open and put that out in the universe for fans to talk about and debate, and so I'll kind of leave that to Amy and Dan to say if they want to put any more clarity to that. That's not for me to say," Czuchry said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy, who played Sookie in the series, recently revealed her thoughts on the ending of the revival. According to her, she was not satisfied with the last four words. She also told ET Online that she would want to return in the event that the series would have another season.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" can be viewed on Netflix.