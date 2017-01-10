'Gilmore Girls' Revival Updates: Will Rory Get a Chance to Redeem Herself?

Fans of "Gilmore Girls" are still hoping that there will be more episodes after "A Year in the Life." In particular, they want to know what will happen to Rory's (Alexis Bledel) storyline following the huge revelation in the finale that she was pregnant.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsRory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

There have been a lot of debates about what truly happened to Bledel's character in the series. Many were understandably disappointed that she became the other woman destined to become a single mother later on. From the start, the series has depicted Rory as the golden girl of the Gilmores. Smart and beautiful, she was supposed to be the daughter Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Herrmann) wanted to have. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) also believed that Rory would not be like her – a single mother who became pregnant at 16.

Movie Pilot writes a convincing argument on whether the show truly "assassinated" Rory in the revival. In the article, some of Rory's faults were specified, bolstering the fact that she has always been a flawed character. When Rory was a teenager, she made plenty of mistakes. She juggled her time between Dean (Jared Padalecki) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). She embraced the rich life her mother ran away from many years ago. Rory also slept with Dean although he was married, reiterating that he has always belonged to her. This scene was later repeated when she had an affair with Logan (Matt Czuchry) although he was already engaged to be married.

"A Year in the Life" ended with Rory's announcement that she was pregnant. She did not mention who the baby's father was. The cliffhanger makes most of the fans yearn for answers.

Bledel recently addressed the question on whether there would be more episodes for "Gilmore Girls." According to ET Online, she says she still has no idea as she has not heard anything from the showrunners. When asked if she could see her character as a mother, she said she has not envisioned it yet.

"The only thing I can only say about a future installment, it would be about the story and certainly about the timing. We want to tell a great story. ... It's so interesting to speculate because every time I do come up with something in my mind about that character, I talk to Amy and she tells me what it's actually going to be. I honestly haven't gone down that path and imagined it yet," Bledel told the media outlet.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" can be viewed on Netflix.