'Gilmore Girls' Second Revival News: Lauren Graham Talks More Content; Matt Czuchry Knows Who The Father Is

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" has come and gone, but now, fans are clamoring for more content since Lorelai and Rory's stories are not yet over. However, is it possible to have a second revival?

That decision is ultimately in the hands of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

"Gilmore Girls" ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and garnered quite the fan following. In 2016, the cast reunited for "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," which is set nine years after the original series' finale.

Lauren Graham, who plays the witty Lorelai Gilmore, has previously said that she would be open to reprising her role for more episodes. However, she acknowledged that the final say would have to come from Sherman-Palladino.

"I don't know if there is a need to do more," Graham told Deadline recently. "I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome. I'm not sure. That's not for me to say."

With some luck, Sherman-Palladino will opt to make more "Gilmore Girls" content for Netflix. It was previously reported that Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos had already spoken to the creator about possibly continuing the series.

Should another revival take place, it certainly would not run out of material.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" ended with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mother, Lorelai, that she is pregnant. The scene cuts to black immediately after, offering no room for explanation or suggestion. Fans have been wondering who the father is, with most of them concluding that it could be none other than Logan.

However, when E! News spoke to Matt Czuchry, who plays Logan, he refused to confirm the theory. Even though he knew the identity of Rory's baby daddy, he felt that it was "not my story" to tell.

It looks like another "Gilmore Girls" revival is possible, but fans will have to wait for everything to fall into place. After all, as Graham told The Hollywood Reporter, "we would just want to make sure it could be pleasing."