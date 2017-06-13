'Gilmore Girls' spoilers: Rory Tells Jess the Identity of Her Baby's Father

Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) may not be the father of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby, but he sure knows who is in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Ventimiglia recently revealed a huge detail about Rory's pregnancy in the series. According to him, his character is not in the list of possible fathers, which leaves rich boy Logan (Matt Czuchry) as the only one in the race. Fans of the show are convinced that the Huntzberger heir is the only likely choice, since he and Rory were having an affair in the four-part event. Although Rory had a different boyfriend that time, his presence in her life was almost non-existent. Jess was shown briefly, but he acted more as Rory's best friend rather than an ex. It is possible that Rory confided to him about her condition and ask for advice.

Previously, Ventimiglia said that he would not be returning in the event of a renewal for "Gilmore Girls." At the moment, Netflix and the Palladinos have yet to give an update following the preliminary talks they reportedly had regarding the show's continuation. Many fans are hoping for more episodes since Rory's storyline ended with a cliffhanger.

Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai, recently told Indiewire, though, that it is best to end the "dramedy" as it is. By continuing, she said they are risking a lot, as viewers may not like how the storyline would play out.

"Just as an experience, it was kind of perfect. I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn't see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have 'A Very Gilmore Christmas'? Maybe, but there's no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there's far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people," Graham said.

Aside from the Rory baby drama, the other storylines ended quite well. Lorelai got married to Luke (Scott Patterson), while Emily (Kelly Bishop) coped beautifully to her husband's passing. The Gilmores were satisfied with their lives, until Rory dropped the bomb. She told her mother she was pregnant while sitting at the gazebo, looking fondly around Stars Hollow.