'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Logan to Seek Lorelai's Advice on Rory's Situation

Logan (Matt Czuchry) will have no trouble opening up to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) about his intentions with Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Spoilers indicate that if Netflix and the Palladinos do decide to continue with the Gilmores' story, the father of Rory's baby will likely turn out to be the Huntzberger heir. The theory makes sense, considering the fact that Logan and Rory were having an affair even though they had officially broken up. She turned down his marriage proposal right after she graduated from Yale. Rory wanted to pursue her dreams of becoming a journalist and she thought being married to Logan would pull her back.

If Logan does turn out to be the father and he eventually discovers the truth, he will likely try to convince Rory to marry him, regardless if he was already engaged to another woman. If Rory will not talk to him, it is possible he will approach Lorelai. While the two do not share a warm relationship, Lorelai has always respected the fact that Logan would do anything for her daughter. She will hear him out but will still let Rory make the final decision. If her daughter does not want to marry him, Lorelai will not push her to.

Meanwhile, the list of who the baby's father could be is getting shorter.

Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess, recently revealed at a Gotham-themed panel held in London's Heroes & Villains Fan Fest that his character was out of the running. He said, "Just so you know, its not Jess's kid."

Although Jess was present in the revival, the two were obviously just friends. They talked for a bit and he consoled her when she was feeling lost, but that was it.

During the panel, the actor also announced that his character would not be returning in the event that Netflix ordered another renewal of the series.

"It was a great time. Jess was a fun character, but I always remind people that it was 16 years ago in the past. I'm very happy that the fans and the audience got those last four episodes. They should be happy with that," Ventimiglia explained.