'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Lorelai Against Rory's Marriage to Logan?

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) will not force Rory (Alexis Bledel) to marry the father of her baby in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans of the series are waiting for new updates regarding the drama comedy for months now. At the moment, neither Netflix nor the Palladinos have revealed anything beyond the supposed "preliminary talks" the two parties had.

Recently, Graham spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the four-part revival and the pressure they all had before it aired. According to her, it was no easy feat to top what "Gilmore Girls" has accomplished in the seven seasons it aired, from 2000 to 2007.

"It's really wonderful and a little bittersweet. It was fun, in some ways, to have that question out there because What if? What if we could? What if we did? What would that feel like? What would that be? It was such an incredible, joyous rush to do it... So it's been hard, actually, since then to look at other material and imagine that it will meet that bar," Graham said.

Meanwhile, speculations are still rife that the father of Rory's child is Logan (Matt Czuchry). Their relationship is somewhat similar to Lorelai's failed affair with Rory's dad, Christopher (David Sutcliffe). When Lorelai got pregnant when she was 16, she was firm with her decision not to marry her boyfriend. She raised Rory on her own, but let Christopher visit them once in a while. Rory grew up having a great relationship with her father because Lorelai made sure of that.

Lorelai will likely let Rory decide whether she wants to marry Logan or not. However, marrying the Huntzberger heir will not be an easy matter. There is Mitchum (Gregg Henry), Logan's father, who has taken a strong dislike to Rory from the beginning. He will surely veto the wedding since he is intent on marrying off his son to a French heiress.