'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Luke Wants a Child With Lorelai

Fans of the series are wondering if Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) will have a child in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

The ending of the four-part revival saw the wedding of Lorelai and Luke after years of pining from both sides. There is a lot to explore in the couple's storyline, now that they are officially married and a family. Speculations are rife that Lorelai will get pregnant and will give him a child.

Although Luke does not exactly present a father figure in the show, he has been good male support to Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) during their tumultuous years as teens.

Seeing Luke as a father will be an interesting angle, but Graham thinks it is a bit too late for her character to get pregnant again. The actress recently discussed the said storyline with PEOPLE, stating that although it would not be up to her to decide on what is going to happen, Lorelai's age might be a detrimental factor. After all, she is not exactly young anymore, closing on the 50s mark, since Rory is already at her 30s. Graham also said that with the kind of relationship that Lorelai and Luke have, having a child might not be a priority.

"I mean, I think that what I love about that question is there's such a kind of love for that couplehood, but you know, they were always kind of unconventional and they did things their own way and they took their time. And I love that because I never wanted — there are many ways to be a family, and I think the way we found to do it is really satisfying," Graham said.

Meanwhile, Lorelai and Luke will have their hands full dealing with Rory's pregnancy. If the baby's father turns out to be Logan (Matt Czuchry), as the rumors claim, their family is bound to meet with the Huntzbergers to discuss the situation. Having both Mitchum (Gregg Henry) and Emily (Kelly Bishop) under one roof is bound to be an explosive event, especially when the Huntzberger head explains why Rory cannot marry his son.