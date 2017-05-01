'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Mitchum Against Logan's Marriage to Rory

Logan's (Matt Czuchry) father, Mitchum (Gregg Henry), may still be against his relationship with Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsRory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Spoilers predict that the Huntzberger patriarch is still convinced that his son is making a terrible mistake by fraternizing with a Gilmore. Although Logan's family and Rory's grandparents are both part of the Connecticut noblesse, Mitchum has made no secret of the fact that Rory is not the type of daughter-in-law he has envisioned for Logan. Logan's engagement with a French heiress was likely part of his plans for the Huntzberger heir.

With Rory pregnant with presumably Logan's child, there is a huge chance a wedding is in order. Logan will have to break off his arrangement with his French fiancée, derailing Mitchum's plans of expanding the family fortune. It will be interesting to see how the couple will fight for their love, provided that Rory wants to pursue a future with Logan. Although she loves him, she once let him go to chase after her dream. But then, she also carried on an affair with Logan for a long time.

Talks of a renewal have been circulating even before the credits flashed at the end of the four-part revival. Fans want to know what will happen to Rory and her pregnancy. Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai, recently said, though, that there would probably be no more future episodes for the series. According to her, it was best to end the show on a high note and not drag the storyline until it becomes stale.

"Now it has become a dialogue with the fans of the show; if it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day," Graham shared in a Deadline panel.

She added: "Now it has become, 'What can we do that is satisfying, and worth continuing, and gratifying to the people who care so much about it.' I don't know if there is a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome. ... There's probably a way to keep these characters alive but I don't know if that's the best thing for them."