'Gilmore Girls' Updates: New Name Surfaces as Potential Father of Gilmore Baby

Bad boy Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) is back on the list of the possible fathers of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsRory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Previously, Ventimiglia crushed the hopes of Team Jess supporters when he revealed that his character was not the father of the Gilmore baby.

Since the Netflix revival ended, there have been a lot of theories regarding the said cliffhanger when Rory failed to tell her mother who got her pregnant. Hints pointed to Logan (Matt Czuchry) as being the father since he and Rory were involved with each other in the four-part event. They had an ongoing affair, even though he was already engaged to a French heiress.

Jess was shown in the revival when he consoled Rory right at the time she needed a friend to lean on. She felt like a failure because although she was in her 30s, she did not have a decent job and without a family to call her own. Jess helped her realize she would always be a fighter. The last scene of them together showed him looking at her wistfully, which suggested that his feelings for her had never changed.

Ventimiglia recently revealed that Jess will always love Rory and that their connection is so deep that even though they are apart, they know they will have each other. Interestingly, the actor changed his stand on the paternity of Rory's baby and teased that Jess could still be the one. Did something happen between them during those quiet moments at Rory's office in Stars Hollows?

"Jess absolutely loved Rory still — absolutely did. But it was also like the moment was passed. Or was it not? I don't know. ... I didn't write the show, so I don't really know. I just know that [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] wanted me to look lovingly in the direction of Rory, played by the great Alexis Bledel, and I did," the actor told Jess Cagle in an episode of "The Jess Cagle Interview."

He added: "And fans are like, 'Oh my God, is it your baby?' I'm like, 'I don't know. It could be — I don't think it is — but it could be.'"