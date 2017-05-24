'Gilmore Girls' Updates: No Wedding for Rory, Logan?

Rory (Alexis Bledel) will not force Logan (Matt Czuchry) to marry her in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans of the series continue to speculate on whether the Huntzberger heir is the father of Rory's baby or not.

Recently, Czuchry was asked the million-dollar question, and as usual, he chose to keep quiet and said that it is not his place to divulge something that huge. He told E! News that it is best to ask series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for details about Rory's pregnancy. According to the actor, he prefers to stay quiet about the revelation, although Palladino has given him the go signal to speak about it.

"Actually, she told me I could say whatever I wanted and that's what I've always chosen to say," Czuchry said. He adds: "It's not my story, it's Amy and Dan's story, they're the creators of it. I just feel like they've not said it, so if they want to say whatever it is then they should be the ones to say it, not me. But they said I could say whatever I wanted."

Based on the clues provided in the four-part revival, Logan is the most likely candidate to be the dad of Rory's baby. They were having an affair even though Logan was already engaged to a French heiress. Fans could not help but compare their relationship to that of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Christopher's (David Sutcliffe). If the allusion will hold true, it makes sense that there will be no wedding between Logan and Rory. Instead, she will raise the child on her own, with Logan content on just being a constant presence in their lives without becoming too involved.

Although Logan may want to do the right thing and marry Rory, his father, Mitchum (Gregg Henry), will probably not let that happen. As seen in spoilers, he will do everything to stop the Gilmore girl from derailing his plans for Logan. His son's future has been mapped out and Rory has no place in it.