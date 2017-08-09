'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Rory Has No Plans to Marry Logan?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Rory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Rory (Alexis Bledel) will prove that she can handle her pregnancy on her own in the potential second part of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Fans of the series know that Rory has been a strong character from the start. Bledel recently reminded everyone that the Gilmore girl has spunk when she appeared on the "Late Night With Seth Meyers." According to her, the showrunners liked how she portrayed Rory with angst and pluck when she auditioned for the role. With Rory currently pregnant with Logan's (Matt Czuchry) rumored child, it does not seem far off to expect her to face this new path in her life with the same vigor she has had since she was a teen.

"I was a student at NYU, and they kept calling me back up to audition," Bledel said.

She added: "Oddly, I wasn't a very seasoned actor at all. I didn't know the process. ... I had a little attitude, and our boss really liked that a lot. She was like, 'That's our girl!' I was like, 'Are you guys going to bring me back again...?' and she was like, 'I like that, that's perfect.'"

Rory's determination to assure her mother that she was okay during the finale of the revival hinted that she does not need to marry the father of the baby to be happy. After all, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) raised her single-handedly and she turned out to be fine.

However, many fans were admittedly disappointed at how much Rory had changed in the four-part event. After all, she had agreed to have an affair with Logan while he was already engaged to another woman. But there are still some who want redemption for Bledel's character after the mistakes she made in her life, and that could be a storyline for the second half of the previous season.

Meanwhile, if Rory will not end up with Logan, she may still choose Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Although the actor has already revealed that he would not be part of the potential continuation of the revival, the fans are hoping he would change his mind. Since Jess still loves Rory, spoilers indicate that he will come to her aid once he learns about her pregnancy.