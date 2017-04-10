'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Rory to Break Job Drought

Rory's (Alexis Bledel) life as a writer/journalist may be one of the focuses in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

According to Paste Magazine, the Netflix revival somewhat overlooked the fact that viewers enjoyed seeing Rory as a successful writer, something she claimed she had always wanted to be. When she suddenly hit rock bottom, jobless and unmotivated, the article pointed out that it should have been the perfect juncture to dwell on the character's life as a journalist. Rory has come a long way since she broke up with Logan (Matt Czuchry) after her Yale graduation. She wanted to cover Obama's rise as leader and she did. Then came the major life crisis.

Rory then went back to Stars Hollow. She met up with ex-boyfriend Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), a fellow writer who assured her that a slump in her career was not the end of the world. Jess was good for Rory's ego, emphasizing that she was still a force to reckon with, just like she was many years ago. However, what happened to Rory in the revival was not what the fans were expecting of her. The pregnancy shocker during the finale was the last straw for some people and capped the disastrous turn in her young life.

If Netflix and the Palladinos somehow decide that a sequel is coming up, viewers are hoping that it will involve a good plot about Rory, preferably one where she redeems herself from the bad decisions she has made. From her illicit relationship with Logan to the sudden news of her pregnancy, it was obvious that Rory has changed a lot - from being a model person/daughter to someone who has lost her path. Although there are hints that a renewal seems likely, there are still those who are quite satisfied with the revival. The surprise ending, reports claim, is how the show's creators have always planned for the series to conclude.