'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Rory to Get Her Happy Ending With Logan?

Rory (Alexis Bledel) may end up marrying Logan (Matt Czuchry) in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans are waiting for new updates regarding Netflix's decision to continue on with the show. At the moment, the network has yet to comment on the renewal aside from previously admitting that there have been preliminary talks with the Palladinos.

The revival had ended with a cliffhanger as Rory told her mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), that she was pregnant. Although the name of the baby's father was not mentioned, speculations point to Logan as he and Rory were having an affair in the four-part event.

Although many are hoping for a happy ending between Logan and Rory, Bravo TV thinks it should not happen. Logan was Rory's steady boyfriend when she was studying in Yale. He proposed to her on her graduation day, but she turned him down to pursue her dreams. Rory wanted to be a journalist and cover Obama's campaign in his run to become the next U.S. president. Being Logan's wife would prevent her from doing so.

In a recent panel interview (via Deadline), Bledel talked about the revival's ending. According to her, it was not the finale she was expecting. The actress admitted that she had a difficult time accepting the storyline since she wanted Rory's tale to end on a high note. Was Bledel hoping that her character married Logan instead?

"I was hoping that we would see that she had lived an interesting life and had been fulfilled up until this point where her grandfather dies and [she] comes back home. But, because I know Amy after all these years, I knew it was her true intention and it was something that satisfied her as a writer because she knew the reaction she was going to get from the audience. ... So I trusted her," Bledel said in the panel.