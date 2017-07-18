'Gilmore Girls' Updates: The Father of Rory's Baby to Remain a Secret?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Netflix wants more 'Gilmore Girls' content.

Rory's (Alexis Bledel) secret may never be revealed, as the much talked about potential second part of "Gilmore Girls" might not happen.

Recent reports indicate that a story continuation for the show may not be happening and was mostly due to the Palladinos.

Sean Gunn, who played quirky Kirk in the series, revealed during the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest that there were no plans to shoot a second part, as far as the cast members were concerned. According to him, Netflix was really looking forward to a sequel, which suggests that the problem lies with the series creators.

For the past few months, some of the other stars of "Gilmore Girls" have reiterated that they have heard of no immediate plans to continue the revival. Even Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai, said there would probably be no sequel for fear of disappointing the viewers.

The last season's finale ended with a scenario that the Palladinos reportedly had planned for the show from the start. The last four words of the show came from Rory, as she told her mother she was pregnant.

There are a lot of theories regarding the identity of the father of Rory's child. The first on the list is Logan (Matt Czuchry), the blonde Huntzberger heir who was Rory's college boyfriend. Although they have officially broken up, they had an ongoing affair in the revival. Logan was already engaged, but that did not stop him from seeing Rory again and again. Another possible candidate is Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). He and Rory met when she was feeling depressed over her career.

Although Ventimiglia previously denied that it was his character who got Rory pregnant, he hinted in a more recent interview that Jess could have been the one. The actor also talked about why many viewers still like Jess with Rory, even though he was the proverbial bad boy on the show. According to him, this is because Jess will always love Rory no matter what.