'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Will Jess Return to Rory?

There may be more to Rory's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans of "Gilmore Girls" are still hoping that enigmatic Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) will come back for Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of the Netflix revival.

Ventimiglia broke many viewers' hearts when he announced that he would not be returning in case the sitcom would be continued. He also shot down rumors that Jess might be the father of Rory's baby. However, the actor somehow retracted his statement when he said his character might still be in the running. After all, Jess went to see Rory in Stars Hollow just when she needed someone to boost her waning self confidence. It is possible that something happened between the two of them in that brief meeting.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Ventimiglia spoke about the fans' acceptance of Jess and his reaction to all the love he received while portraying him. According to him, Jess got the bad boy image working for him. It also helped that he was an interesting combination of danger and quirkiness, thanks to the book he always had in his back pocket.

"Still to this day, you know, it blows me away—the impact of the Jess character, how much everyone was in love with him and wanted to find a guy like Jess. He was kind of trouble, you know," Ventimiglia said in the interview.

He then added: "He had good hair. He had that pompadour thing going, and he had dope jackets, and he always had a book in his back pocket. And I feel like, well, if you got that hair and you got a cool jacket and you got a book in your pocket, you must be good for a girl."

When Jess left Rory that day in Stars Hollow, viewers got the idea that he still loved her. He chose to keep those feelings to himself, though. Jess let Rory walk away from him, thinking that they were better off as friends. Ventimiglia also said that as much as Jess would always love Rory, the timing was all off and whatever they had was all in the past.