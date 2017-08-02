'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Will Rory Go Back to Jess?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Rory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

It has been confirmed that Milo Ventimiglia's Jess will not be returning in the potential second part of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." However, many fans are still hoping for a miracle.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the actor continued to make it clear that he has no idea if Netflix and the Palladinos have decided if they would push through with the revival. According to him, the viewers were lucky enough to get a four-part event to know the whereabouts of the "Gilmore Girls" characters after a decade, but the chances of getting more episodes are just slim. Ventimiglia also talked about that last scene where Jess said goodbye to Rory (Alexis Bledel), all the while gazing at her with a loving expression.

"Shooting the last scene I remember was a pretty quick moment. Amy gave me some direction, I took it and then they captured it," Ventimiglia said. "I never dream about where any of my characters are when I take off their clothes. I take off the characters' skin and move on from it. I don't even imagine where they go so I'm not sure where Jess went."

While Ventimiglia himself has denied that Jess was the father of Rory's baby, Jess' and Rory's fans are still holding on to the idea that he still loves her and would accept her no matter what happens. In the event that Rory will not reunite with her baby's father, who is rumored to be Logan (Matt Czuchry), Jess may come and provide a home for her. The scenario makes a lot of sense, since Jess and Rory always seem to meld seamlessly whenever they are together. Having Jess as the surrogate father for her baby does not seem too far-fetched.

Meanwhile, fans of the series will once again get to meet their favorite characters in the upcoming fan festival this October. Keiko Agena (who played Lane) and Emily Kuroda (who played Mrs. Kim) recently sent out invites via Instagram. Both will attend the event in Kent, Connecticut, on Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. Last year, Rose Abdoo (who played Gypsy), Liz Torres (who played Miss Patty), and Jackson Douglas (who played Jackson) graced the event together with Agena.