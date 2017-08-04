Gina Rodriguez Weight Loss: 'Jane the Virgin' Star Shows Off Buff Body to Celebrate 33rd Birthday [PHOTO]

"Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez celebrated her 33rd birthday by showing off her buff body on social media. The actress has been fostering body positivity to her followers and fans after years of struggling with her weight.

In a two-piece string bikini, Rodriguez shared a photo of herself on Instagram to welcome turning 33 last July 30. Followers raved on her post, with some saying she is their inspiration for embracing a healthy body.

I woke up 33 with james dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm. #FeelingMyOats A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

In 2016, Rodriguez told Health that she struggled with her weight because she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease at 19. The condition affected the thyroid gland which slowed down her metabolism.

"As an actress, I was like, 'Seriously?! In a world that's so vain, I have to deal with the disease that makes you not keep weight off?'" she remarked.

Aside from staying off gluten and eating healthy to prevent her condition from worsening, Rodriguez makes an effort to keep her body fit through boxing. The actress grew up in the boxing ring because her father worked as a referee.

From her training, Rodriguez also learned to develop inner strength. She told Women's Health that there are elements of boxing that are a lot like acting.

"You're not allowing yourself to be defeated, you're getting up after you've been knocked down, and you have to believe that you can win," the actress said.

Meanwhile, season 4 of "Jane the Virgin" will have Rodriguez's character doting on her new baby sister. Jane will love babysitting another child who will grow up with her 4-year-old son Mateo (Joseph Sanders).

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 wrapped up with the baby reveal in May, along with a few other explosive secrets. The CW comedy's lead star will be starting season 4 over with a potential new love in Adam (Tyler Posey), who was briefly introduced in last season's finale.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.