Gionee S10 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Device's Dual Front and Back Cameras

The much-awaited Gionee S10 once again shows itself in a brand-new leak, this time unraveling the quite hefty imaging department.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Maurizio Pesce)The Gionee S8.

New live images of the Gionee flagship that recently found their way to the web seem to confirm that it will sport a dual camera setup on the back as expected, but also reveals it will have the same on the front.

As per MobileXpose, which provided the images, the Gionee S10 will have a 16 MP shooter on the back and another with an 8 MP sensor. The front will reportedly be adorned with a 20 MP selfie snapper and an 8 MP camera.

This is different from what the TENAA listing of the device is saying though. There, the Gionee S10 was listed with a pair of 13 MP cameras on its rear.

GSM Arena says that the numbers supplied by MobileXpose could be for the front dual cameras of the Gionee S10 instead. Which of the camera combinations are accurate remains to be seen.

The photos also reveal that the smartphone will be offered in a gold color variant. The device, however, will also come in black. A USB-C type port can also be seen on the bottom portion along with a speaker grille while users do not have to worry about the 3.5mm headphone jack going away.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Gionee S10 is rumored to sport a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a MediaTek 6755 octa-core processor under its hood.

This will be bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card. The device will also have Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

Users will be able to enjoy the Gionee S10 for long hours, thanks to its massive 3,700 mAh battery. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button.

The Gionee S10 is expected to be unveiled officially soon.