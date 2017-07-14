Girl, 8, Prays With Police Officers Mourning Death of Fellow Officer, Lifting Their Spirits

It was perfect timing. A little girl approached a group of five police officers seated at a restaurant table and offered to pray with them—at a time when they badly needed such a morale-boosting prayer following the death of a fellow officer in the line of duty.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/MARTHA BOSQUEZ) Paige Vazquez, 8, prays with a group of police officers at a restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

A photo posted last week on Facebook that is going viral shows Paige Vazquez, 8, standing with her head bowed in front of a table where five members of the San Antonio Police Department are seated. A note accompanying the photo said the little girl walked up to the table at a restaurant and asked, "May I pray for you to be safe and so that God may take care of y'all?"

The officers gladly obliged.

Paige later told Inside Edition that she thought of sharing a prayer with the police officers after she spotted them at a restaurant, saying that praying for people is not new to her.

"I always pray for people ... and police officers, because I know they have a rough time sometimes," she said. "And sometimes a little prayer can make someone's day, so I decided to do that just in case they're having a rough day."

It turned out the police officers she approached badly needed a prayer that day after losing one of their comrades in the line of duty.

Paige said the officers seemed surprised when she offered to pray for them. They later thanked her for her kindness.

The little girl's prayer offering evidently had a positive impact on the officers. The San Antonio Police Department even posted the same photo on their official Facebook page on Friday with a caption saying, "A wonderful moment to lift our spirits on the hardest of days."

This was in reference to the killing of San Antonio officer Michael Moreno who was buried that day. Moreno, 32, was gunned down on June 29.

Paige's mom, Kat Garcia, said her daughter's gesture to the police officers was something she has done before.

"I'm not shocked at her about what she did," Garcia told Inside Edition. "She's very caring. She's very loving. She has a very old soul. It's just something that comes to her naturally. It just amazes me just because she's so young."

Last month, a little girl also warmed the heart of a Virginia police officer who was having a bad day when she approached and greeted him, CP earlier reported.

The girl named Nariah surprised the officer when she asked him, "Can I have a hug for my birthday?"

Police Officer Brandon Fleming later thanked the girl for brightening his day, even going to her house to give her birthday gifts.