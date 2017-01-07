'Girl Meets World' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Will Riley's Birthday Be a Happy Affair?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After three seasons, "Girl Meets World" is bidding goodbye to its fans after Disney announced the show's cancellation.

Facebook/BMWSequelTwo episodes to go for "Girl Meets World."

The show's writers officially declared the sitcom's fate on their official Twitter page (according to Entertainment Weekly). After months of waiting, the news still came as a surprise to many who hoped that Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her friends' story would continue on.

"GMW" is a spinoff of the widely successful "Boy Meets World." Riley's parents, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel), were two of the lead characters in the 90s sitcom. There are still two episodes left in the show's final season, both set to air this January. Recently, the cast attended a Q & A event with the fans.

"It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty — we gave you our best," the series of Twitter posts reads.

Meanwhile, one of the remaining episodes to look forward to is titled "Girl Meets Sweet Sixteen."

According to CarterMatt, the episode will be about Riley's birthday. She will turn 16 and her parents are expected to throw a big bash for her. In a promo photo, Riley can be seen siting and talking with her best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter). They seem to be reflecting on how time passes by so quickly. The girls are no longer kids and are about to start a new journey as adults. Will her party be fun as always, or will there be tears to be shed?

"Girl Meets World" season 3 episode 20 will air on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. EST on Disney.