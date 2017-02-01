'Girl Meets World' Season 4 Cancelation News: Cast Focuses on Other Projects While Waiting for Renewal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As they wait on word about the "Girl Meets World" season 4 renewal, the cast members of the hit series that Disney Channel axed early this year are getting themselves busy with other projects.

Disney ChannelA promotional banner for "Girl Meets World" season 4

Rowan Blanchard, who plays Riley in the "Boy Meets World" spinoff, is currently filming "A Wrinkle of Time," which is set to hit the big screen next year.

The "Girl Meets World" star will co-star with Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis and more for the movie adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic book of the same name.

She also just finished filming "A World Away," in which Blanchard stars along with her two siblings. Their father also serves as the director of the project set to release this year.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, who played Riley's best friend Maya in "Girl Meets World," the star will be on the road in the coming months for her EVOLution album tour. She will be performing shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland this May.

There are no known projects lined up for the guys of "Girl Meets World," Peyton Meyer and Corey Fogelmanis, who played Lucas and Farkle in the series.

Disney decided not to push through "Girl Meets World" season 4 (reportedly due to the sinking viewership and ratings), much to the disappointment of its legion of fans and even the people behind the show.

Following the cancellation, show creator Michael Jacobs, with the help of the cast, crew and the fans, has been hard at work looking for a new home for the series.

Jacobs admitted in an interview with The Wrap that while they are thankful to find a home in Disney, he felt like the show deserved to stay on air for season 4. Either way, he is grateful for the opportunity and the unwavering support of fans.

Before the network dropped the verdict, Blanchard and co-stars Cheryl Texiera, who played Maya's mother Katy, and August Maturo, who played Auggie, campaigned for its renewal.

Netflix has already declined to make "Girl Meets World" season 4 happen. There is no word on the plans of the rest of the "interested platforms" Jacobs mentioned in the abovementioned interview.

"Girl Meets World" aired its season finale, "Girl Meets Goodbye," last Jan. 20.