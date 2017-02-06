'Girl Meets World' Season 4 Cancellation Updates: No Network Is Picking Up the Series Yet

It is an inevitable fact that some TV series will most likely get the ax sooner or later. For the fans and the people behind "Girl Meets World" though, it feels like the cancellation was a bit too early, given its popularity.

YouTube/ DisneyChannelUK "Girl Meets World" still has not been picked up by any network in order to continue with a fourth season.

It can be recalled that the Disney Channel series ended with season 3 with the episode "Girl Meets Goodbye." From that time on, everyone was already feeling that it truly was the end for the show, as even cast members from the original "Boy Meets World" appeared on the finale.

Series creator Michael Jacobs felt sad that they've reached the finish line with Disney Channel. He said, "There are many stories to tell. Maybe there's an incarnation where we can do this and get both the old audience and the new audience. The last thing we'd want to do is overstay our welcome, but I think we died prematurely here," TVLine has learned.

So far, the only option to continue with the series is for a network to hopefully pick it up from Disney Channel. With that in mind, Jacobs is still hoping that someone does, but says that he is satisfied with how it ended.

"If somebody moves on it immediately, great. If not, it's been on the air going on 25 years. Lots of lessons learned," Jacobs tells Deadline in an interview.

Unfortunately though, the show is having a rough time being accommodated by any network. According to The Wrap, popular candidate Netflix said that they will not be picking up the sitcom for more episodes, and so the search continues.

Despite that, fans are still wishing and hoping that someone would be kind enough to give the show a fourth season. As a matter of fact, avid followers of the show took it upon themselves to campaign to bring it back, even going to Twitter to express their thoughts.

As of now, no development is heard, but fans are still holding on and hoping that Riley and Maya's story carries on.