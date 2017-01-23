'Girl Meets World' Season 4 News: Fans, Show Creator Holding Out Hope For Possible Renewal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The cancellation of "Girl Meets World" has not sat well with fans who feel that the show has not run out of quality stories to tell just yet as they are making that known and are working to get a fourth season picked up by another platform.

Disney Channel official UK websiteStill unclear if other networks or platforms are interested in picking up the fourth season of 'Girl Meets World'

Currently, a Change.org petition calling for the continuation of the show has amassed more than 20,000 signatures already and is making its way up to its goal of garnering 25,000 signatures.

Beyond that, fans over on Reddit have also been encouraging fellow viewers to let different platforms know that there is still a lot of interest in the show.

It's not just the fans who want to see "Girl Meets World" live on, as show creator Michael Jacobs is also doing his part to help make a fourth season a reality.

Speaking recently to Deadline, Jacobs expressed optimism that the show may live on. Jacobs also revealed that he has been doing what he can "to find a home for an evolution of the franchise."

Jacobs shared that the idea for the show's continuation is "a good one," and he even offered a little teaser of it, noting that it would be about "dealing with change and loss and learning something from it as we have from all of our episodes."

While Jacobs is still trying to see whether the show can continue or not on another platform, he did indicate that he would also be content if the end truly has arrived.

Right now, it doesn't appear as though any network or platform has emerged as a possible new home for the show, but the fans will likely continue hoping that something will pop up sooner rather than later.

More news about the possible renewal of "Girl Meets World" should be made available in the near future.