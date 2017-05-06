'Girl Meets World' Season 4 News: Potential Revival Hits Dead End; Season 4 Story Shared

"Girl Meets World" will no longer continue--even on a different network--and co-creator Michael Jacobs has taken to Twitter to reveal what the fourth season would have been like.

YouTube/DisneyChannelUK'Girl Meets World' fails to find new home.

The heartfelt message was laid out in a series of tweets posted on the "Girl Meets World" writers' page, believed to be the work of Jacobs. The tweets explained that the fourth season would have been all about friendship and respect, mostly between Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and Maya (Sabrina Carpenter).

"Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it," explained one tweet.

Since the beginning, "Girl Meets World" has always been about the strong bond between the two girls and how their friendship helped them overcome all sorts of obstacles in life. There were ups and downs, laughs and fights, but their mutual respect for one another really got them through it all.

"All of us at BMW and GMW have loved bringing you these stories. We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed," the final tweet read.

The fate of "Girl Meets World" was murky at best, even before Disney canceled the series. Its season 3 finale felt very much like a series finale, showcasing a whole slew of guest stars from the original show, "Boy Meets World," and it was even titled "Girl Meets Goodbye."

The show's cancellation led fans to petition for Disney to change its mind or have the series moved to a different network. And while Jacobs surely did his best pitching the show to other homes, his efforts were ultimately fruitless. Jacobs apologized for not being able to revive "Girl Meets World" and ended the tweet with a simple "Thanks."

Both Blanchard and Carpenter are currently busy with other projects. Blanchard is currently guest-starring as Jackie on "The Goldbergs" and has a movie called "A Wrinkle in Time" coming out in 2018. Carpenter, on the other hand, is touring her album, "Evolution."