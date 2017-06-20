'Girl Meets World' Season 4 News: Series Not Returning; Co-Creator Shares What Would Have Happened in 4th Season

It's official: "Girl Meets World" will no longer continue on to a fourth season. However, series co-creator Michael Jacobs shared what the storylines would be if the show continued for another season.

"Girl Meets World" is a Disney spin-off to the original "Boy Meets World" that aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The spin-off featured Riley (Rowan Blanchard) – the daughter of the original characters, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) – as she faced challenges from life and school alongside her best friend, Maya (Sabrina Carpenter).

The show ran for three seasons, and unfortunately, Jacobs has confirmed that there will not be a fourth. The series co-creator shared that they were not able to find another platform that would take on the show.

However, Jacobs did keep his promise of sharing what the storylines would be in the new season if "Girl Meets World" continued to a season 4.

Jacobs posted them in a series of Tweets.

"Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other," Jacobs began.

"And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love," he continued.

One detail that fans were happy to know is that Auggie (August Maturo) and Ava (Ava Kolker) were meant to be together forever.

Jacobs said his final goodbye to the followers of the show, sharing that all of them from "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World" cherish the stories that they shared with the fans.

"We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed," the series co-creator said.