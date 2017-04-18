'Girls' Season 6 Finale Spoilers, News: Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner Talk Last Episode

HBO's "Girls" came to an end on Sunday, with a less-than-traditional series finale. Hannah (Lena Dunham) found herself in new territory, accompanied by no one but her child and her best friend Marnie (Allison Williams).

Facebook/girlsHBOHBO's 'Girls' has come to an end.

The series finale closed with Hannah maturing in her own special way after an encounter with a bratty teenager. She had her baby and named him Grover, taking the suggestion of her son's father, Paul-Louis (Riz Ahmed). She took a teaching job upstate and moved there, taking only her son and Marnie with her. Marnie offered to help Hannah raise her son, and their friendship was once again featured heavily.

However, the centerpiece of the episode was Hannah's struggle to breastfeed Grover. He refused and it made her feel unwanted. By the end of the finale, though, Hannah smiled as her son finally latched on.

The finale was based on an idea that executive producer Judd Apatow suggested. They collectively decided to make episode 9 the more traditional finale and filmed episode 10 the way they wanted. The decision was not supported by all the writers, but it turned out well in the end.

Hannah has always been depicted as a self-centered person, but co-showrunner Jenni Konner believes that she would still make a great mother. "She's not going to be the most traditional mom of all time, but I think she really will be good," Konner told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Hannah and Marnie's relationship, Konner revealed that they were always at the center of the show. "We always said that they were the primary love story," she said.

And while the finale did address some questions, it failed to answer the one involving Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Adam's (Adam Driver) relationship. However, Dunham thinks that the two will always have a rocky love story.

"I think they're in it for long enough to really do some damage," Dunham revealed. "I had always heard about people who have parents ... who were passionate and break up and then get back together and get divorced. I feel like Jessa and Adam are headed for one of those."

The series finale of "Girls" aired on Sunday, April 16 on HBO.