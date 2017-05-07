'Glam Masters' Release Date, News: Kim Kardashian's New Reality Show Will Pit Beauty Bloggers Against Each Other

Kim Kardashian West is looking to add a new member to her glam squad, and luckily for fans, they will be able to see the whole process unfold. Lifetime has just greenlit the reality star's new beauty competition series, "Glam Masters," which will see contestants compete against each other for the chance to become part of Kardashian West's elite inner circle.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonKim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," in New York City, May 1, 2017.

According to the official website, each episode of "Glam Masters" will feature four beauty bloggers who will have to do their best in conveying their talent, charisma and vision in order to become the "next big name in the beauty world." Their creations will be judged by a panel of expert judges.

The weekly winners will advance to the semi-finals, and the top three contenders will battle it out in the Tournament of Masters finale. The beauty blogger who triumphs will earn the title of Glam Master.

"I'm such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone's look with makeup and couldn't be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do," said Kardashian West.

It wasn't mentioned if the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star will take on an on-screen role, but Kardashian West will be active behind-the-scenes.

"Kim Kardashian West is a social-media titan and a fashion icon. I'm thrilled she is on board to executive produce 'Glam Masters,'" said Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternate Television, whose Shed Media will be producing the series for Lifetime.

The eight-episode show will also have "Style Lab" creator and host Diana Madison as an executive producer. "Glam Masters" is currently accepting applications and will commence production this summer.

Lifetime has not yet announced a release date for "Glam Masters."