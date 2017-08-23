'Glass' News, Release Date: New Synopsis Teases Clash Between McAvoy's and Willis' Characters

Screen Grab/ Universal James McAvoy in Split

Bruce Willis and James McAvoy might have a confrontation in the upcoming movie "Glass." The synopsis for the film hints that the sequel to "Split" and "Unbreakable" will feature an epic showdown between Crumb and Dunn, who are played by McAvoy and Willis, respectively.

"Glass" is expected to bridge the gap between M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" and "Split" movies, which opened in theaters in 2000 and 2017. Although there will be a long wait before the film hits theaters in 2019, details about "Glass" have already made their way online.

Recently, the synopsis for the film was dropped and it suggested that "Split's" Crumb will face "Unbreakable's" Dunn in a major skirmish. The synopsis read, "Following the conclusion of 'Split,' 'Glass' finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

The success of the first two flicks makes "Glass" one of the most highly anticipated films today. Early this year, "Split" hit theaters and earned a total of $276.9 million at the global box office against its meager budget of only $9 million. The original film which started it all, "Unbreakable," was also a smash hit worldwide. Both films were helmed by renowned film director Shyamalan, who also served as director of popular horror and suspense dramas and flicks like "The Sixth Sense," "Signs," and "The Village."

"Split" marked Shyamalan's return to the horror genre after being on hiatus for a while. Starring McAvoy, the movie followed Crumb, who a had multiple personality disorder, as he abducted three young women and made them his prisoners for a long time.

In "Glass," McAvoy and Willis will return alongside Samuel Jackson, who played Elijah Price in "Unbreakable." Anya Taylor-Joy and Sarah Paulson will also return for the sequel.

"Glass" will open in U.S. movie theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.