Glenne Headly News: Emmy-Nominated Actress Dead at 62

All good things must come to an end, but some endings are more painful than others. In a shocking announcement, it has been confirmed that the Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headly passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

HBOGlenne Headly was 62 when she passed.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time." Glenne's reps said in a statement.

Unfortunately, the cause of Headly's untimely death has not been confirmed, but an earlier report from TMZ indicated that the actress may have died due to complications from blood clots. According to TMZ, Headly checked into a hospital just last week to get treated for blood clots. This may have played a role in her death and it is obvious that things have taken a turn for the worst.

Headly had an illustrious career as an actress beginning in the early '80s up until the time of her death. She was most notably known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in the '90s film "Dick Tracy" and just before her death, she was cast in the Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg-produced upcoming TV series "Future Man" co-starring with the likes of Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr. and Eliza Coupe.

According to Sony Pictures Television, Headly will not be recast and she will still be a part of the show particularly in the episodes she had filmed. Sony also expressed their grief in a statement saying, "We are saddened by the sudden loss of Glenne Headly. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. She was an incredible talent and will be missed."

It has been reported by the Hollywood Reporter that "Future Man" has filmed about five episodes of the 13-episode comedy series and that Headly is in all of those episodes.

Several stars paid tribute to the actress, including Steve Martin and Hutcherson, who took to Instagram to express his admiration for and grief over the beloved actress.

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

"I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well." Hutcherson said via Instagram.

RIP the beautiful Glenne Headly. So charming, talented and kind. My first, "movie mom". — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 9, 2017

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017