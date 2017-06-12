'Glow' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast and Teaser: Wrestling Comedy with Alison Brie Debuts on Netflix [VIDEO]

Netflix is bringing back the hype of '80s wrestling via the new comedy series "Glow." The show, starring Alison Brie ("Community"), will debut on the streaming platform on Friday, June 23.

YouTube/Netflix Alison Brie is a wrestling star in Netflix's new comedy series "Glow."

"Glow" comes from the creative mind of "Orange Is the New Black" writer and executive producer Jenji Kohan. It's based on a documentary series about the women of G.L.O.W. or the "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling," who starred on a show from 1986 to 1990 to promote wrestling among its growing women fan base.

"Glow" features Brie as Ruth Wilder, who is struggling to make it big in Hollywood as an actress. She becomes part of G.LO.W. along with 12 other women who want to succeed in showbiz just like her.

Ruth's biggest competition is Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) who used to work as soap opera actress. The series also stars Britney Young (Carmen Wade), Sydelle Noel (Cherry Bang), Marc Maron (Sam Sylvia), Chris Lowell (Sebastian "Bash" Howard), Jackie Tohn (Melrose) and Gayle Rankin (Sheila the She Wolf).

"The camaraderie and the emotion, how deep it was for [the original women] and how the transformative the experience was what hooked us," the show's co-creator Liz Flahive said about deciding to do the series. The story will open with the women's audition and will then delve into the how the show within a show comes together.

An early review from Entertainment Weekly (EW) described "Glow" as "unlike any show" and it received an A-grade. In a separate report from EW, Brie said her character is "so different from any character" she played.

To prepare for the Netflix series, the cast went on an intensive physical training for months. Working on "Glow" gave Brie a new sense of empowerment as a woman. "This is larger than life characters. This is just women in their rawest form unleashing themselves in the ring," she said.

Check out the teaser for "Glow" below. The series will launch all episodes of season 1 on Friday, June 23.