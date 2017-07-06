'GLOW' Season 2 Renewal News: Betty Gilpin Shares Hopes for Liberty Bell Next

Netflix launched "GLOW" last June 23 and the show has since received plenty of positive feedback from viewers and critics alike. The streaming platform has yet to announce a second season renewal but star Betty Gilpin (Debbie/Liberty Bell) shared some of what she hopes will happen to her character next.

Netflix/GLOW The cast of "GLOW" is waiting for Netflix to renew the show for season 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilpin said she and her co-stars are in constant communication in their group on WhatsApp. Like many of the show's fans, they are also waiting to hear word from Netflix. "We miss wrestling," she said, and added, "I cannot wait to get back in the ring."

Gilpin said she's curious about her character's development in "GLOW" season 2. Debbie/Libert Bell looks like she'll have to build her confidence back after a failed marriage and a drop in her career.

"She's used to being the youngest, prettiest, most successful person in the room -- now all of those things are starting to fade," Gilpin said of Debbie. "So, what happens to someone whose identity is based on things that fade?"

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, "GLOW" is about 14 fictional women who star on a wrestling show. The series takes inspiration from the actual wrestling program that aired for four seasons in the 1980s.

But at the heart of "GLOW" is female friendship and Gilpin's character will have to work it out with her ex-best friend, Ruth (Alison Brie). "We wanted to signal that we knew that the trauma to that friendship was deep and real, and we're excited to explore more and keep it in an authentic place," Flahive told Entertainment Weekly.

Flahive and Mensch refuse to divulge more about what can happen in the second season but one thing is for sure -- "GLOW" won't be delving into flashbacks. The story will not go deep in exploring the origin of the 14 female wrestlers. "A lot of our story is not about where they've been but where they're going," Mensch said.