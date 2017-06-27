'GLOW' Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled: Alison Brie and Marc Maron Unsure About Show's Future

"GLOW" on Netflix launched all 10 episodes of the first season on Friday, July 23. With just a few days out, some viewers already wonder if the streaming platform has renewed the show for season 2.

Netflix/GLOW Netflix's new comedy "GLOW" is about the women of '80s wrestling.

"GLOW" stars Alison Brie (Ruth/Zoya) and Marc Maron (Sam Sylvia), however, are still unsure about the show's future. During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the actors revealed they have no idea what will happen or if the show will be given a chance to tell more stories on Netflix.

"I think we won't know until everybody gets a chance to see it," Brie said. Maron, on the other hand, said he hopes season 2 will still continue filming near his home if Netflix renews the show.

Brie, however, shared with The Hollywood Reporter that "GLOW" season 2 will definitely feature more wrestling scenes. Since season 1 was about bringing together a cast for the show-within-a-show then season 2 should follow up on its progress. "I would look forward to more of the glitz and glam of shooting actual GLOW episodes," the former "Community" star revealed.

Reviews for "GLOW" have been generally positive, with 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.4/10 on IMDb. The wrestling comedy has one other great thing going for it that could raise its chances for a renewal. "GLOW" reportedly doesn't have a sky-high production budget compared to other Netflix shows. The streaming platform executives have expressed in May that budget is one big reason why they have to cut a series out but it looks like "GLOW" doesn't have this problem.

"GLOW" is a fictional story on how the '80s real-life show based on the Glamorous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) came together. Aside from Brie and Maron, "GLOW" also stars Betty Gilpin (Debbie/Liberty Bell), Britney Young (Carmen Wade), Sydelle Noel (Cherry Bang), Britt Baron (Justine Biagi), Gayle Rankin (Sheila/She-Wolf), Rebekka Johnson (Dawn/Britannica), Jackie Tohn (Melrose), Kia Stevens (Tamme/Welfare Queen), Ellen Wong (Jenny/Fortune Cookie) and Sunita Mani (Arthie/Beirut). The series is from Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch and "Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan.