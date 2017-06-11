God In The Midst Of Pain: Where Is He?

"The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears, and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the broken-hearted, and saves the contrite of spirit." – Psalm 34:17-18 (MEV)

Pixabay

When difficult times come, many Christians tend to ask, "where is God?" These brothers and sisters wonder if the Lord abandoned them to face the trouble by themselves. Worse, some even think that the Lord is the one inflicting such hardship on them.

Truth is, both thoughts are wrong. God promised to never leave us nor forsake us, and the Bible tells us that God doesn't inflict evil on us (see James 1:13). He is good and will never do any of these two things. Knowing that, all that's left to ask now is: where is He in the midst of our sufferings?

He's right there.

Just right there

The Bible tells us that God does not break promises (see Numbers 23:19). When He says He'll do something, He'll do it. He will never ever break any promise He made, and go back on His Word. Whatever He says, we can count on it.

That said, we can be sure that He's right there as we go through our pain. He promised to be with us and never abandon us; for sure He'll do that. He'll be there every time we go through sufferings. He's just right there.

In fact, He's closer to us than we think.

Closer than we think

Friend, if you believe in Christ Jesus, the Bible clearly says that God puts His own Holy Spirit in us. The Holy Spirit serves as guarantee that we are God's children, a people belonging to Him. In fact, we are His priceless possessions bought at the highest price: the blood of Christ.

"Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God, and that you are not your own? You were bought with a price..." (see 1 Corinthians 6:19-20)

Let that sink in for a moment. The Holy Spirit dwells inside of you and me and everybody who believes in Jesus Christ. This means if you believe in Christ and you are God's child, He isn't far away. He's more than just near; He's actually with you all the time, going with you through the pain and hardship you are going through. He promised that, and He will fulfill that always.

Reach Out to Him

My friend, I would like to encourage you to reach out to God. He's there in your troubled times, and actually wants to hear us call to Him for help when we need Him. He's close to the brokenhearted. He loves us and will never ever leave us nor forsake us.

I leave you with these words from God Himself:

"Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, and I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him My salvation." (Psalm 91:14-16)