God Is in the Fight!

"Go in and take possession of the land that the Lord swore to your fathers, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, to give to them and to their offspring after them." – Deuteronomy 1:8

God keeps his promises. Four centuries before Moses uttered the words cited above, God swore to Abraham that the land in which he sojourned would one day be his posterity's possession. And now, after forty years of wandering in the wilderness, the ransomed children of Abraham were about to see God come through on his promise. He brought the Israelites to the border of their soon-to-be home and basically told them, "Go and get it!"

